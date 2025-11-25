Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Insider Winsome Resources Limited Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) insider Winsome Resources Limited sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,819,000 shares in the company, valued at C$28,318,910. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Winsome Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 21,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$18,480.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 45,500 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$41,405.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 12,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$10,560.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 15,500 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$13,950.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 68,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$58,480.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 20,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$16,600.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$7,600.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Winsome Resources Limited sold 47,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$34,310.00.

On Thursday, October 30th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 28,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Winsome Resources Limited sold 111,500 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$107,040.00.

Power Metals Price Performance

Shares of Power Metals stock opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$116.78 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80. Power Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$1.47.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

