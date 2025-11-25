Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,875,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,323,000 after acquiring an additional 148,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 35.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,025,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,143,000 after acquiring an additional 271,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $131,608,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.5%

GL stock opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.55. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.27. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

