Farmers National Bank Acquires 3,084 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Farmers National Bank grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Farmers National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. This trade represents a 36.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

