Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Insider Winsome Resources Limited Sells 47,000 Shares of Stock

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) insider Winsome Resources Limited sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$34,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,674,000 shares in the company, valued at C$23,122,020. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Winsome Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 21,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$18,480.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 45,500 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$41,405.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 12,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$10,560.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 15,500 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$13,950.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 30,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 68,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$58,480.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 20,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$16,600.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$7,600.00.

On Thursday, October 30th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 28,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Winsome Resources Limited sold 111,500 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$107,040.00.

Power Metals Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of CVE PWM opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a market cap of C$116.78 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.14. Power Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.47.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

