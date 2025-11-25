Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $385,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $461,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 980.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 143,890 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 9.7%

NVTS opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 220.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTS. CJS Securities lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,670,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,587.44. The trade was a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $1,017,065.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,790.08. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,802,254 shares of company stock worth $17,115,955. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

