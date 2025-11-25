718 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $317.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $292.97 and a 52 week high of $352.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.49 and a 200-day moving average of $320.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

