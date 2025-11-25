Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,915 Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,747,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,909 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,445,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,737,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $27,940,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Semtech by 74.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,926,000 after purchasing an additional 765,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,627,000 after buying an additional 758,642 shares in the last quarter.

SMTC opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Semtech Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.52.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,840.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $70,717.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,578.52. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $323,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

