Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 155.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 58.7% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 41.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,410 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.20. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.