Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,168 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,004,424,000 after acquiring an additional 788,499 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,697,800,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaher by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $227.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average of $202.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.