Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 934.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 907.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 132,992 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 104,044 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,084.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 149,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 136,586 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 969.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 879.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after buying an additional 198,017 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.1%

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.69. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.21 and a 1-year high of $166.21.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.