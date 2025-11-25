Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Increases Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 187.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

