Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,205 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.30% of Horizon Bancorp (IN) worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 142,298 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 116,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBNC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Stock Up 0.2%

Horizon Bancorp (IN) stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $840.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.28%.

About Horizon Bancorp (IN)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

