Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $54,000 in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $XCCC

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.52. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

