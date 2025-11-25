Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 7,201 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,159.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $672,268.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,526.64. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

TGTX opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 1.95. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $2.19. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.