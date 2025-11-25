Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stake in KB Home $KBH

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.09% of KB Home worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 30.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 20,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,218,662.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,044.96. This represents a 16.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

KB Home Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.36.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

