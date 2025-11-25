Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. $APEI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,707 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.86% of American Public Education worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Monday, November 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on American Public Education from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.39. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $163.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.02 million. American Public Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

