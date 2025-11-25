Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $328.37 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $598.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

