Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.700- EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

