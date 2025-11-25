Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 380 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 393.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 78,336 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 119.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 264,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $161.80 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $266.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.66.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $208.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.59 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,180.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

