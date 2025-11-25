Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 756 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in United Rentals by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $812.10 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $1,021.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $913.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $847.85.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $975.61.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

