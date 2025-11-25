iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $4,797,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 147,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,699,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $204.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

