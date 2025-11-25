Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. $SBI

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter worth $982,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

