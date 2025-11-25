Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $937,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 45.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.9%

MDY opened at $587.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.06.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.