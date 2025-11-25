Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 581 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 698.1% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,914 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,182,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $124,149,000 after acquiring an additional 70,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:COP opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.92. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Melius Research started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

