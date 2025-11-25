Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $790.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $841.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $786.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $721.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Dbs Bank increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.00.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

