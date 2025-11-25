Owens Corning Inc $OC Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,947,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,367,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 67.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,930,000 after buying an additional 957,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,225,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,291,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,476,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,812,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 179.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,287,000 after acquiring an additional 553,864 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.6%

Owens Corning stock opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Owens Corning Inc has a fifty-two week low of $97.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.78.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is -48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $121.00 target price on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $173.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $210.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

