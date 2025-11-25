Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) recently:

11/25/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to an “outperform” rating.

11/24/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was given a new $128.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

11/24/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

11/24/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

11/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

11/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

11/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

11/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

11/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

11/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/24/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

10/15/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $125.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,129.13. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

