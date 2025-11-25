Danaher Corporation $DHR Holdings Decreased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $7,175,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 22,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 39,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $227.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23. The company has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

