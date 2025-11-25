TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTMI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings raised TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

TTMI stock opened at $64.94 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven Spoto sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,100.55. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Spicer England sold 3,784 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $239,678.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 106,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,306.94. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 39,570 shares of company stock worth $2,170,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

