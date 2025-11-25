Aptiv PLC $APTV Stock Holdings Increased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 337.3% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,859.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 137,393 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

