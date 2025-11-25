International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Acquired by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.02.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

