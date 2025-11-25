Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Purchased by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

