Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Bought by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.