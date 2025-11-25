Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timonier Family Office LTD. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. now owns 653,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 82,307 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $114,778,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,662,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

