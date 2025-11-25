Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 126.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 498,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after buying an additional 278,288 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period.

BATS JMST opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $50.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

