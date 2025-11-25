Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.