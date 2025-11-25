Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 116.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $255.50 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 26.90%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.