Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,435 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1,558.6% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 32.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at $123,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $43.68.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

