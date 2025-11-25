PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.35 Million

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, PeiPei (ETH) has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PeiPei (ETH) has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,598.13 or 1.00196078 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s launch date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,684,354,244,576 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20. The official website for PeiPei (ETH) is peipeicoin.vip.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 420,684,354,244,576 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000001 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,050,498.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeiPei (ETH) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeiPei (ETH) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

