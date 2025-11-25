Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Hits $3,527.53 on Exchanges (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $27.62 million and approximately $1.59 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $3,527.53 or 0.04009552 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,831 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

