Head to Head Review: United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) vs. Oriental Rise (NASDAQ:ORIS)

Oriental Rise (NASDAQ:ORIS) and United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Rise and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Rise N/A N/A N/A United Natural Foods -0.37% 2.74% 0.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of United Natural Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Rise $15.01 million 0.18 $2.09 million N/A N/A United Natural Foods $31.78 billion 0.07 -$118.00 million ($1.95) -18.25

This table compares Oriental Rise and United Natural Foods”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oriental Rise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Natural Foods.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oriental Rise and United Natural Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Rise 1 0 0 0 1.00 United Natural Foods 1 8 3 1 2.31

United Natural Foods has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. Given United Natural Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Natural Foods is more favorable than Oriental Rise.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats Oriental Rise on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Rise

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. It operates through the Primarily-Processes Teas and Refined Teas segments. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products. It also provides nuts, dried fruit, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections under the Woodstock Farms Manufacturing name; organic, non-GMO project verified, and specialty food and non-food items under the Blue Marble brand name; pet food under the WILD HARVEST brand name; and various products under the ESSENTIAL EVERYDAY, SHOPPERS VALUE, Field Day, EQUALINE, CULINARY CIRCLE, and STONE RIDGE CREAMERY brand names. In addition, the company provides home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products, as well as private label products through a network of Cub Foods and Shoppers retail grocery stores; and retail store support, pricing strategy, shelf and planogram management, advertising, couponing, ecommerce, consumer convenience, store design, equipment sourcing, electronic payments processing, network and data hosting, point-of-sale hardware and software, automation tools, sustainability, and administrative back-office solution services. Further, it offers consumer and trade marketing programs, and programs to support suppliers in understanding its markets. The company serves chains, independent retailers, and supernatural chains, as well as foodservice, ecommerce, conventional military business, and other sales customers. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

