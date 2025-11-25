Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $48,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,469.81 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,476.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,351.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,265.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.21 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total transaction of $2,758,210.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,789.76. This trade represents a 26.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $9,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 187 shares in the company, valued at $271,150. This represents a 97.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,249 shares of company stock worth $16,338,723 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

