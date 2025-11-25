aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR) Receives $23.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

ATYR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jones Trading downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATYR opened at $0.78 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 682,001 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $613,800.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,095,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,521.60. The trade was a 165.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,890,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 340,721 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 108.5% during the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 312,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 573.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

