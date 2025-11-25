Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.8889.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Vontier by 259.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vontier by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,604,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vontier by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vontier by 20.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.32 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Vontier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.66%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

