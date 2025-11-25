Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 353.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 127,811 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Insulet worth $51,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,708,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,735,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 34.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Up 1.9%

Insulet stock opened at $337.53 on Tuesday. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $230.05 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PODD. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.