Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Camden National Corporation $CAC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.40% of Camden National worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,446,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 134,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after purchasing an additional 77,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $677.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.66. Camden National Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Camden National from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares set a $45.00 price target on Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

