Brokerages Set CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price at $12.83

Shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.8333.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Leerink Partnrs raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners raised shares of CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CYRX
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CryoPort
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 299.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CryoPort Stock Performance
Shares of CYRX opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $11.44.
CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.22 million. CryoPort had a net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CryoPort
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CryoPort
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 Retail Stocks That Could Deck the Halls—or Wreck Portfolios
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.