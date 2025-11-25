Brokerages Set CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price at $12.83

Shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.8333.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Leerink Partnrs raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners raised shares of CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $242,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,880.25. This represents a 32.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 299.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYRX opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.22 million. CryoPort had a net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

