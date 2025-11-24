Vulcan Steel (ASX:VSL) Insider Purchases A$13,510.20 in Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu acquired 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.90 per share, with a total value of A$13,510.20.

Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Russell Chenu bought 6,000 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of A$40,500.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Russell Chenu purchased 7,458 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.15 per share, with a total value of A$53,324.70.

Vulcan Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend

About Vulcan Steel

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 48.0%. Vulcan Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

