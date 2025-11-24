Troy Cooper Purchases 8,317 Shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO) Stock

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) Director Troy Cooper purchased 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $88,243.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 275,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,163.76. The trade was a 3.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RXO Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of RXO stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.96. 440,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rxo Inc has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RXO from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RXO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RXO by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in RXO by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 480,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 98,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RXO by 25.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.