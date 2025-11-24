Coast Entertainment (ASX:CEH) Insider Acquires A$499,755.96 in Stock

Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd (ASX:CEH – Get Free Report) insider Edward Haslingden bought 1,009,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.50 per share, with a total value of A$499,755.96.
Coast Entertainment Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coast Entertainment
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- BJ’s Wholesale Club and the Case for a Bullish Market Reversal
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Costco Stock May Struggle Even as Its Business Thrives
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Coast Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coast Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.